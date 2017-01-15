Patchy morning fog. Warm and cloudy heading into MLK Day.

Good Sunday. We are starting the day with more patchy areas of fog. This afternoon will be warm and cloudy with the high reaching 66 degrees. The chance for any sprinkles is slight, but one or two could pop up.

I don't expect much of a change for MLK Day Monday. We will start with a low of about 50, then climb to 69 under mostly cloudy skies.

Temps will stay well above average all week with highs in the 60s each afternoon.

Our next chance for some good rain will be late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Then we could get up to 1/2" of rain.

For the rest of the week we will have a few more rain chances toward the end of the week.

David Karnes

SUNDAY:

8am... Patchy Fog, 53

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 61

5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 66