One person is in custody for a carjacking that happened Friday night on East 32nd Street.

Chattanooga police say Samuel Horton was one of two men who tried to steal a woman's car. Court documents show the woman was going to the store and had her children in the car. While stopped, Horton and another man approached her car.

As she took off, the men broke the passenger window. Later the woman saw Horton on 4th Avenue and called police.