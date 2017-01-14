Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death

Cherokee County Deputies were dispatched to a Marble, North Carolina residence in reference to a unknown medical problem, on January 9, just before 2 a.m.

Cherokee County Emergency Communications advised that the caller stated "to send an ambulance fast and hung the phone up." Upon arrival deputies and EMS personnel found 28-year old, Louis Raines, a Bryson City, North Carolina resident, suffering from head trauma. Raines was flown to a Chattanooga hospital where he later died.

Sheriff Palmer stated that “Since we are in the early stages of the investigation we are not going to speculate as to what may or may not have happened. We are actively pursuing all leads and appreciate any information anyone may have and ask them to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 828-837-2589.”