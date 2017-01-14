CPD responding to report of a suspicious package on Frazier Ave. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD responding to report of a suspicious package on Frazier Ave.

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police Department Bomb Squad Technicians were called to Coolidge Park Saturday for a suspicious package.

They closed off the North end of the Walnut Street Bridge as a precaution. 

Bomb technicians rendered the package safe.

They have not released what was in the package. 

PREVIOUS: Chattanooga police are responding to a report of a suspicious package in the North Shore area. 

According to the Hamilton County 911 incident log, the call of a hazardous package was reported at 2:04 p.m. 

Police tell Channel 3 details are limited at this time. Viewers say that police have also closed the Walnut Street Bridge.

Channel 3 has a crew on scene and stay with us we update this story. 

