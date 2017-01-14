TN veteran suicides increased in 2015

A new report from the state of Tennessee notes the number of veteran suicides is on the rise.

There were 163 veteran suicides in Tennessee in 2014 and 179 in 2015, the most recent year data is available, according to an annual report just released by the Department of Veterans Services.

Those numbers do not include active duty service member data, said Yvette Martinez from the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services.

Martinez said the number of suicides among the state's general population also rose from 945 in 2014 to 1,065 in 2015.

Anyone needing assistance can contact the Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line 24/7 at 1-855-CRISIS-1 (1-855-274-7471). The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also provides the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or text 838255.

Another resources is the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

WBIR contributed to this story.