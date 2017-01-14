TN veteran suicides increased in 2015 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN veteran suicides increased in 2015

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR

A new report from the state of Tennessee notes the number of veteran suicides is on the rise. 

There were 163 veteran suicides in Tennessee in 2014 and 179 in 2015, the most recent year data is available, according to an annual report just released by the Department of Veterans Services. 

Those numbers do not include active duty service member data, said Yvette Martinez from the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. 

Martinez said the number of suicides among the state's general population also rose from 945 in 2014 to 1,065 in 2015. 

Anyone needing assistance can contact the Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line 24/7 at 1-855-CRISIS-1 (1-855-274-7471). The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also provides the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, or text 838255.

Another resources is the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

WBIR contributed to this story

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.