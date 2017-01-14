Dense fog this morning. Clouds and warm through the weekend.

Good Saturday. You are waking up to some very dense fog in parts of the area. Go slow, use the low beams and watch out for deer. After the fog lifts, we will still have cloudy skies today with a ridiculous high of 70 degrees. That is way above the average of 50, but not quite a record. We would have to hit 75 to tie the record high. I would not expect much if any rain. The chance for a sprinkle or two is only 20%.

Sunday looks much the same. We will start with a low of 53, then climb to 67 through the day. Skies will be cloudy, and again, one or two sprinkles are possible.

For MLK Day, skies will be cloudy, and we will have a slight chance for sprinkles as the high reaches a toasty 68.

Tuesday we will have a better chance for rain with a passing front. Behind that front we will cool down a little, with highs dropping to the low 60s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

SATURDAY:

8am... Fog, 55

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 64

5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 70