Photo provided by the Chattooga Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Chattooga County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a shooting Wednesday that is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Deputies responded to the Lyerly community, where they say 21-year-old Justin Carroll was shot in the upper body.

He was taken by a private car to a hospital in Rome.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader tells Channel 3, 22-year-old Zaris Kyntrail Neal, of Lafayette, is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

Neal is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Schrader says he expects additional suspects to be charged in the case.

The condition of the victim is still unknown.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office at (706)-857-3411.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.