UPDATE: Man shot on Dodson Ave arrives at hospital via personal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man shot on Dodson Ave arrives at hospital via personal vehicle

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police say a man showed up to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

CPD says around 7:30 p.m. Friday they responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Dodson Avenue. A short time later police were advised that a man, Jeremiah Hicks, 25, had arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Members of the Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525

