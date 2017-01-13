Theft of spent shell casings from shooting ranges lands two in jail

A metal theft from a local shooting range caught the attention of the Chattanooga Police Department's Property Crimes Unit investigators.

The spent brass shell casings were taken from Carter Shooting Supply and when investigators learned a similar incident was scheduled to occur at The Shooters Depot on January 12, according to Chattanooga police, they made their plans.

The suspect went to Carter Shooting Supply, saying he was an employee of a scrap metal business in order to obtain spent shell casings, police said.

There, the suspect collected the spent shell casings but didn't return to the businesses with their payment.

Police said the suspect was using a fake identification and business license.

The suspect contacted The Shooters Depot and scheduled to pick up their spent shell casings on January 12.

When the suspect collected the casings at The Shooters Depot, police were there and detained the suspects for questioning.

Investigators found that the vehicle driven by the suspects was reported stolen in Pennsylvania and the male was wanted in Texas for similar incidents. Heroin and multiple fake identifications were found inside the stolen vehicle.

Property Crimes Investigators arrested Christine Thompson for Criminal Impersonation, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), and Felony Theft (2 charges). Investigators also arrested Michael Mitchell for Criminal Impersonation, Criminal Simulation, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), and Felony Theft (2 charges).