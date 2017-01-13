UPDATE: Body found on river bank off Amnicola Highway identified

UPDATE: Chattanooga police released the name of the body that was found on a river bank off Amnicola Highway in January.

Police say Wallace Warfield was found on January 13, by a local fisherman.

Warfield was reported missing by his family on December 28, 2016.

Police say the cause of death is still unknown.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating a body found in the Tennessee River Friday.

Police confirmed the body was found by a local fisherman shortly after 11:00 a.m. on a river bank off Amnicola Highway near the Riverpark.

The body was removed from the river and taken to the medical examiner's office to help determine identity and cause of death.

Police say it is unclear how long it will take to identify the remains.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

