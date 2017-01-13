UPDATE: Body found on river bank off Amnicola Highway identified - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Body found on river bank off Amnicola Highway identified

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga police released the name of the body that was found on a river bank off Amnicola Highway in January.

Police say Wallace Warfield was found on January 13, by a local fisherman.

Warfield was reported missing by his family on December 28, 2016.

Police say the cause of death is still unknown.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating a body found in the Tennessee River Friday.

Police confirmed the body was found by a local fisherman shortly after 11:00 a.m. on a river bank off Amnicola Highway near the Riverpark.

The body was removed from the river and taken to the medical examiner's office to help determine identity and cause of death.

Police say it is unclear how long it will take to identify the remains.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.