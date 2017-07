Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians is kicking off the 2017 Girl Scout cookie program on Friday with some sweet milestones.

2017 marks the 100th year of the first known sale of Girl Scout cookies.

The cookie program helps Girl Scouts earn money for activities and community service projects throughout the year.

Today, nearly one million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program, generating almost $800 million in cookie sales during the average season.

The Girl Scout organization plays a role in helping young women develop essential life-long confidence and leadership skills.

Girl Scout organizations hold the cookie program for a few weeks at a time, during specific times of the year.

The organization also accepts volunteers and donations year-round.

For more information, or to find out where to purchase some sweet treats, visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians website.