Jack Daniel's launches whiskey-flavored coffee

Whiskyin' up a coffee cup is nothing new, but Jack Daniel's has found a way to do that without getting you fired from your job.

The folks behind the brown liquor that's famously made down in Lynchburg have partnered with World of Coffee to create the new Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee.

It has the "authentic taste and aroma of Jack Daniel's" according to World of Coffee president/roast master Charlie Newman.

For more information, visit wbir.com.