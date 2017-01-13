TBI: Woman sought out young boys for sex

A Maynardville woman faces state charges alleging she sought out underage boys for sex.

A Union County grand jury returned an indictment Thursday that includes three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means against Tonya Suzette Raper, 31,

She also is charged with one count of solicitation of a minor, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI began investigating in October at the request of Eighth Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.

According to the TBI, Raper was booked into the Union County Jail with bond set at $20,000 bond.