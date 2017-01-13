Great Smoky Mountains National Park hits 2016 visit record - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Great Smoky Mountains National Park hits 2016 visit record

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park says it welcomed a record 11.3 million visitors in 2016 despite a deadly wildfire that began in the park.

A news release from the park says that the attendance numbers amount to a 5.6 percent increase over 2015.

Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said the support is particularly important following the November fire in the park that spread into the Gatlinburg tourist area.

The Nov. 28 fire killed 14 people in the Gatlinburg area and burned more than 2,400 buildings.

The fire closed several visitor areas of the park for about nine days.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.