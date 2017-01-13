Warm and cloudy through the weekend

Good Friday! We are starting the day with temps a bit lower than yesterday at this time. Most folks are in the low to mid-50s. We are also looking at quite a bit of patchy fog, especially in the mountains. Moving through the day, we will stay overcast with one or two drizzles here and there. Temps will warm quite a bit. We will have a high today of 68.

The weekend will not see much of a change. Both Saturday and Sunday will start in the low 50s. Highs will climb into the upper 60s, and we will remain cloudy with only a slight chance for a sprinkle or two.

Monday and Tuesday will be about the same, though the rain chance will be even lower. Skies will still be mostly cloudy, and temps will climb into the mid-60s to start the week.

Another front will come hang out for a couple of days Wednesday and Thursday. That will up our rain chances a bit with even a thunderstorm or two possible. We will stay warm, though, with highs still making it into the low 60s.

David Karnes.

