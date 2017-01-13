3 In Your Town: Sandwich Throwdown

There's a place in downtown Chattanooga that lets your culinary imagination run wild. For the fifth year, Mindy B's Deli is giving you an opportunity to get your most creative sandwich on their menu.

Mindy B's Deli is holding their annual Sandwich Throwdown.

You can submit your sandwich creation through their website and their Facebook page. The big rules are you have to be 18 years or older and live in the Chattanooga area.

To build your sandwich, you can choose from breads, meats, cheeses, vegetables, condiments, sauces, spices and herbs. You also get a wild card ingredient -- remember to try and not get too fancy, as the cost of your wild card will impact your sandwich's price.

Entries for the first round are being accepted through Wednesday, Jan. 18, but you need to enter your sandwich in enough time to make it to the next round. Round 2 is January 23 through January 27.

The top vote-getter at the end of round 2 will be declared the Sandwich Throwdown Winner and will be on the menu at Mindy B's for one year.

All the details are here.