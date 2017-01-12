New Tennessee House rule requires lawmaker travel disclosure - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New Tennessee House rule requires lawmaker travel disclosure

By Associated Press
The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville. AP photo The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville. AP photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state House has adopted a new ethics rule that requires lawmakers to disclose any expense-paid travel out of the state that is valued at more than $100.

The Tennessee General Assembly has long posted the costs of state-paid travel on its website. But trips paid for by private parties did not have to be publicly disclosed.

The change adopted Thursday follows reports by The Tennessean newspaper about a five-day "fact finding" mission to Europe paid by GOP donor about what he calls the dangers of radical Islam, and two trips for lawmakers paid for by school voucher advocates.

Those trips did not have to be reported because they weren't paid for by lobbyists.

Republican Rep. Gerald McCormick of Chattanooga says the new reports will be posted online twice year.

