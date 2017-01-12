MISSING: Police seeking endangered runaway teenager from Dunlap - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

MISSING: Police seeking endangered runaway teenager from Dunlap

Photo of Mason Gaston provided by Dunlap PD. Photo of Mason Gaston provided by Dunlap PD.
DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) -

Dunlap police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenager who police say is an endangered runaway.

Police say 16-year-old Mason Gage Gaston ran away from home early Wednesday morning.

He is believed to be in the Dunlap or Chattanooga areas.

Mason is 5'8" tall, 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he is or have any information about this case, you're asked to call Dunlap PD Detective Robert Raber at 423-949-3319 or 423-949-9912.

