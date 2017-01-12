GATLINBURG, TN - Teams with FEMA, TEMA and The Small Business Administration are busy connecting with families who lost their homes or businesses during the devastating wildfires in Sevier County.

Nearly 1,000 people have registered with FEMA to see what assistance they can receive from the government to start the rebuilding process.

Out of those 1,000 people, 320 have been approved for FEMA's Individual and Household's Program. The program has in total around $2.3 million dollars to give out.

READ MORE FROM WBIR | Nearly 1,000 people register with FEMA for help following fires