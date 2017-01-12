Nearly 1,000 people register with FEMA for help following fires - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nearly 1,000 people register with FEMA for help following fires

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR
Photo courtesy of WBIR. Photo courtesy of WBIR.

GATLINBURG, TN - Teams with FEMA, TEMA and The Small Business Administration are busy connecting with families who lost their homes or businesses during the devastating wildfires in Sevier County. 

Nearly 1,000 people have registered with FEMA to see what assistance they can receive from the government to start the rebuilding process. 

Out of those 1,000 people, 320 have been approved for FEMA's Individual and Household's Program. The program has in total around $2.3 million dollars to give out. 

READ MORE FROM WBIR | Nearly 1,000 people register with FEMA for help following fires

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.