TRAFFIC: I-75 South on-ramp in Ooltewah to close Thursday night for repairs

The Interstate 75 South on-ramp in Ooltewah will be closed Thursday night for repairs.

TDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn says crews will be repairing an attenuator, also known as a crash cushion, which will require the on-ramp from exit 11 to close.

Flynn says work should begin around 9:00 p.m.

The ramp will reopen as soon as repairs are completed.

