Four validated gang members arrested, federal charges pending

By WRCB Staff
From left to right: James Geter, Michael Jones, Brandon Rakestraw, & Dartangan Rollins. From left to right: James Geter, Michael Jones, Brandon Rakestraw, & Dartangan Rollins.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Four validated gang members were arrested Wednesday night and three of them could be facing federal charges.

Chattanooga police responded to Brainerd Road on a report of a possible shooting suspect being in the area.

CPD spokeswoman Elisa Myzal says when officers arrived at the scene, they found James Geter in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana. 

Myzal says after a search, police found three other validated gang members; Michael Jones, Dartangan Rollins and Brandon Rakestraw. 

Investigators believe the arrests prevented potential violence last night and provided additional leads to follow in other gang-related violent crime.

