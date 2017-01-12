Positive week of restaurant health scores for Tennessee Valley

We have plenty of good news to report in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

The lowest score we found was at the Krystal at 301 W. Waugh Street in Dalton. The restaurant scored a 79, 10 points above a failing grade.

The inspector found cheese stored too warm, an employee drink in an open cup when it should have a lid and a straw, dirty equipment in the walk-in cooler and no written health policy.

Most restaurants scored well and we have seven perfect scores to report. Congratulations to:

Edible Arrangements, 5753 Highway 153, Hixson

Starbucks Coffee, 5238 Highway 153, Hixson

Auntie Anne’s, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga

Cheddar’s, 2014 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga

The Bread Basket, 7794 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

I Love Juice Bar, 5546 Highway 153, Hixson

Mountain Cove Grill, 1010 Dougherty Gap Road, Chickamauga

We also have good news for two low-scoring restaurants last week. Southern Star at 1300 Broad Street in downtown Chattanooga scored a 74, but improved its score 20 points this week to a 94. Sing It or Wing It at 412 Market Street brought its score up from a 75 to a 97.

The following are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

American Wings, 4011 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 87 (later improved to 97)

Baxter’s Family Food and Fun, 8023 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 88

Asia Buffet, 6901 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 92

Subway, 4106 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 93

Popeye’s, 6105 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 93

End Zone, 3658 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 93

Poblano’s Mexican Bar & Grill, 551 River Street, Chattanooga: 94

Wendy’s, 1868 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 94

Wendy’s, 7019 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 95

Logan’s Roadhouse, 2119 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 95

Subway, 6510 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 95

Jack’s, 3530 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga: 96

Little Caesar’s, 531 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 96

Sonic Drive-In, 3508 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 96

Pizza Hut, 4011 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

McDonald’s, 156 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga: 97

Chattz at the Block, 225 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 97

Salsarita’s, 2115 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 97

Burger King, 676 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 97

Table South, 2 Carter Plaza, Chattanooga: 98

Zaxby’s, 7328 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 98

Noodles and Pho, 5450 Highway 153, Hixson: 98

Subway, 4106 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

Papa John’s, 7000 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 98

Wendy’s, 1868 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

Wendy’s, 6009 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, Ooltewah: 98

Domino’s, 3504 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

Pork Chops Bar & Grill, 6729 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 98

Chicken Salad Chick, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 99

Marco’s, 7794 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Baskin Robbins, 625 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 99

Zaxby’s, 623 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 99

Kay’s Kastle, 8804 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy: 99

Subway, 6429 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 99

Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

Thai Garden, 685 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 88

Murray County

Brass Lantern, 3042 Highway 76, Chatsworth: 96

Wendy’s, 1041 N. Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 96

Walker County

El Trio Mexican Restaurant, 2078 N. Main Street, Lafayette: 87

Triangle Park, 713 S. Chattanooga Street, Lafayette: 90

Station House, 123 N. Chattanooga Street, Lafayette: 93

Hardee’s, 813 N. Main Street, Lafayette: 94

Subway, 108 N. Main Street, Lafayette: 96

Melinda’s Bakery & Café, 117 W. Villanow Street, Lafayette: 97

Krystal, 2354 N. Main Street, Lafayette: 98

Taco Bell, 902 N. Main Street, Lafayette: 99

Whitfield County

Cherokee Brewing & Pizza Company, 207 W. Cuyler Street, Dalton: 88

Subway, 920 Market Street, Ste. G, Dalton: 90

G & G’s Catering, 1109 N. Hamilton Street, Dalton: 92

Taco Bell, 1509 W. Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 92

Cook Out Restaurant, 1257 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 95

Sonic Drive-In, 1201 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 95

Lalo’s To Go, 221 W. Cuyler Street, Dalton: 96

Retro Bowl, 302 Red Cross Drive, Dalton: 96

Health Zone, Vida Activay Saludable, 2004 E. Morris Street, Ste. C, Dalton: 97

Boulevard of Beer and Wings, 222 N. Hamilton Street, Dalton: 98

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.