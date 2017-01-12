Riverfront Parkway to be reduced to one lane this weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Riverfront Parkway to be reduced to one lane this weekend

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes in the 500 block of Riverfront Parkway, between M.L. King Boulevard and Molly Lane this coming weekend.

Traffic will be transitioned to one lane in each direction to allow for construction vehicle use. 

The lane shift is scheduled for three days beginning on Friday, January 13 at 8:30am and will reopen to normal traffic flow by 6:00pm Sunday, January 15, 2017.

