RECALL: Honest Company recalling organic baby powder

The Honest Company, co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, is recalling all bottles of its organic baby powder in the U.S.

In a video posted to the company's website, co-founder Christopher Gavigan says that during recent tests, possible contamination with microorganisms was found that could cause eye or skin infections.

He says under the guidance of the FDA, the Honest Company has decided to recall the product "out of an abundance of caution."

Consumers can return the product for a full refund.

No other products from the honest company are affected by the recall.

