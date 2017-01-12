Fedex, Walgreens team up for dropoff and pickup of packages

Overnight shipper Fedex and national drug store chain Walgreens have joined efforts to make it easier for you to receive and send packages.

The "long-term" partnership will put FedEx dropoff and pickup services at thousands of Walgreens locations across the country, beginning within the next several months.

After an initial, small-scale rollout this spring, Walgreens and FedEx expect to have the program available at thousands of Walgreens locations later this calendar year and chain-wide at nearly 8,000 Walgreens stores by the fall of 2018.

As part of the FedEx Onsite program, customers will be able to drop off pre-packaged and pre-labeled shipments at Walgreens stores and pick up packages that they direct to their neighborhood Walgreens drugstores.