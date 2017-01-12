TN man fined nearly $10K for killing 11-point buck - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN man fined nearly $10K for killing 11-point buck

Posted: Updated:
Gary Bradley, left, and Sterling Daniels of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency measure an 11-point buck illegally killed in Jefferson County on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency) Gary Bradley, left, and Sterling Daniels of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency measure an 11-point buck illegally killed in Jefferson County on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

NEW MARKET, TN  (AP) - A New Market man who shot and killed a large deer in Jefferson County has been ordered to pay a nearly $10,000 fine.

Media outlets report that Tuesday, 63-year-old Clarence Robertson was assessed a $9,250 fine under new legislation, as well as a $50 fine and $269 in court costs. His hunting privileges were suspended until he pays the restitution.

According to a Facebook post by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Robertson of New Market shot an 11-point buck on Thanksgiving from the driveway of his New Market home. The deer was in a hayfield where the TWRA says Robertson didn't have permission to hunt.

Recent legislation allows for a judge to impose enhanced restitution fees for illegally killed trophy deer. The more antler points on the rack, the higher the cost.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.