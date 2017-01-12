LaFayette house fire ruled arson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

LaFayette house fire ruled arson

By WRCB Staff
A house fire in LaFayette early Thursday morning has been ruled arson by the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. 

The fire happened around 4:21 a.m. in the 1200 block of Dunwoody Road.  Officials say the fire started in the den of the home. 

The house was vacant at the time. 

Fire investigators estimate damages at $20,000.

Anyone with information about this fire to asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

Rewards of up to $10,000 are given for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist. Calls are taken 24 hours a day, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

