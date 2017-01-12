Dallas Bay VFD responds to house fire on Boy Scout Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dallas Bay VFD responds to house fire on Boy Scout Road

By WRCB Staff

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to house fire on Boy Scout Road early Thursday morning. 

Officials say the fire happened around 9:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials say the fire was not visible from the street, but inside the home, firefighters located the fire in the bathroom wall.

Dallas Bay VFD Chief Markus Fritts says the fire started due to an electrical outlet inside of the bathroom.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and damages were estimated at about $2,000.

