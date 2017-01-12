Cell phone records lead to arrest for sexual battery

A search across three states has ended in the arrest of a Chattanooga man for sexual battery.

Police say cell phone evidence led them to believe that Raymond A. Hill, Jr. was "grooming" his victim for sexual activity.

The incident happened in June of 2016, and the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office was notified.

The phone records indicated that Hill directly admitted to touching his victim and also made specific references to having sex with the victim.

The forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center with the victim confirmed the incidents, and that the source of the text messages was Hill, according to police.

When Hill learned of the investigation, he fled Tennessee and was last known to be in Florida before he was arrested.

Hill has been charged with sexual battery.