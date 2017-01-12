Man arrested for indecent exposure at Waffle House - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man arrested for indecent exposure at Waffle House

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

An Ooltewah man was charged with indecent exposure after an early morning incident at a Waffle House.

Chattanooga police say that 49-year-old Scott Conibear exposed himself to staff at the Waffle House at 4343 Highway 58.

Servers were cleaning tables and performing other duties when they came across Conibear seated at a table, fondling himself. 

When Conibear was ordered to leave the restaurant, he became violent and began throwing things, prompting the Waffle House staff to call police about 2:00am Wednesday.

Conibear, who is a convicted sex offender, was charged with indecent exposure.

