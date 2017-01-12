Early Morning House Fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early Morning House Fire

Posted: Updated:
By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
Connect

Walker County Dispatch tells Channel 3 a house caught fire early Thursday morning. 

The Walker County Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Dunwoody Road just after 4:00 Thursday morning. 

Crews did have to knock down walls to help get the fire out. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.