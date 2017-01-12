Warm and cloudy. A drizzle here and there.

Good Thursday. We will stay warm and cloudy all day with the high climbing into the mid 60s this afternoon. We won't see any measurable rainfall, but we will see a periodic light sprinkle every now and then.

I expect the same type of forecast through the weekend and into the first part of next week. Skies will remain cloudy, manifesting itself as sporadic mountain fog. The chance for a sprinkle every now and then will remain each day, and temperatures will remain well above average. The average high temperature this time of year is 50 degrees. We will start each day with lows in the low to mid 50s, and climb from there reaching the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon.

The next chance for significant rain will be with a front that finally breaks through and brings widespread rain and thunderstorms by the middle of next week.

Looking ahead, the overall pattern for the next two weeks seems to keep above average temperatures in the Tennessee Valley (and much of the eastern United States).

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Overcast, 58

Noon... Overcast, 63

5pm... Overcast, 66