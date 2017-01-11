Bills require presidential candidates to release tax returns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bills require presidential candidates to release tax returns

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Lawmakers in Hawaii and several other states want to prevent presidential candidates from appearing on their states' ballots unless the candidates release their tax returns.

They're responding to President-elect Donald Trump's decision to not release his tax returns during the presidential campaign, breaking decades of precedent.

The Hawaii bill would require candidates to release five years of federal and state tax returns to qualify for the ballot, state Rep. Chris Lee said Wednesday. Similar proposals are circulating in California, Massachusetts and New Mexico.

"It's a reasonable step since every modern president has released their tax returns and put their assets into a blind trust to make sure the only interest they have is the interest of our country and its people," Lee said. "I think we're in a very dangerous climate in which that could change."

Lee consulted with lawyers who assured him it's legal, and if the bill passes it will undergo a thorough review from the state attorney general, he said.

Lee is still working out details on the Hawaii bill, but he plans to include a way to make the tax returns public. In the Massachusetts bill, that state's Secretary of State would be required to make the tax returns public within a month of each vote.

"If even one or two states take action, it changes the game," Lee said.

Trump has interests in 500 companies in about 20 countries, according to a disclosure document released in May.

California state Sens. Scott Wiener and Mike McGuire are planning to introduce similar legislation, saying financial information should be made available to voters to build critical public trust.

Nationwide, about two-thirds of registered voters said it's somewhat or very important for presidential candidates to release their tax returns, according to an Associated Press-GfK poll in September.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Texas jet ski crash kills Signal Mountain man

    Texas jet ski crash kills Signal Mountain man

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:07 AM EDT2017-07-17 12:07:52 GMT

    Texas game wardens and the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash happened that around 1:20 a.m. on Lake Palto Pinto, which is 80 miles southwest of Ft. Worth.

    More

    Texas game wardens and the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash happened that around 1:20 a.m. on Lake Palto Pinto, which is 80 miles southwest of Ft. Worth.

    More

  • 'War for the Planet of the Apes' roars past 'Spider-Man'

    'War for the Planet of the Apes' roars past 'Spider-Man'

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:58 AM EDT2017-07-17 11:58:35 GMT
    "War for the Planet of the Apes" took down "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at the North American box office, opening with an estimated $56.5 million in ticket sales.More
    "War for the Planet of the Apes" took down "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at the North American box office, opening with an estimated $56.5 million in ticket sales.More

  • Southern speeders are in for a bad week

    Southern speeders are in for a bad week

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-07-17 11:56:39 GMT

    Law enforcement in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama will kick into Operation Southern Shield from July 17-23, making a concerted effort to enforce speed limits in the five-state area. 

    More

    Law enforcement in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama will kick into Operation Southern Shield from July 17-23, making a concerted effort to enforce speed limits in the five-state area. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.