UPDATE: Multiple cars and RV crash into embankment on I-75N

UPDATE: Witnesses said from what they saw, it is a miracle no one was killed in Wednesday’s accident.

Golfers at Brown Acres Golf Course got quite the surprise during their game. They expected an afternoon of relaxation but felt anxious as they watched the scene unfold. “As I was getting ready to make the turn, I noticed a lot of police activity on 75 North. I came over and saw what happened,” said one golfer.

He couldn’t believe his eyes. An RV pulling a jeep and a car crashed down an embankment, with the jeep landing on top of the car, entrapping the woman inside. Chattanooga Firefighters, police and county EMS all responded to the scene. Immediately they were able to get the people out of the RV but getting the woman out of the crushed car involved more effort. They had to secure the vehicles with rescue jacks and cables. Then, they were able to get the woman out. “Pretty quick in getting down there and making sure they were safe and the lady was going to be safe, getting her out.”

For nearly three hours crews worked to remove the vehicles, shutting down traffic right before the evening rush. Despite the looks of this horrific crash, Chattanooga Police said no one suffered any life threatening injuries, a major relief for the men who saw it all. “Could have been a lot worse. Glad they were able to get her out and on a stretcher to the hospital.”

Chattanooga Traffic Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the accident.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

A crash involving multiple cars and a RV has occurred on I-75 northbound at exit 2 near the I-24 split.

A Chattanooga Police spokesman tells Channel 3 that two cars and a RV crashed around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the parties involved have received non-life threatening injuries.

Serious crash north bound i75 mm 1 long delays find alternative routes. 1 lane is open pic.twitter.com/ZmTRhXCupE — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) January 11, 2017

At this time, one northbound lane is open. Southbound lanes will have minor delays.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to scene.