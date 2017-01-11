Structure fire on Lookout Mtn in Dade County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By WRCB Staff
DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A home on Lookout Mountain in Dade County is damaged by fire Wednesday morning. 

Dade County dispatch tells Channel 3 calls started coming in around 9:41 a.m. of flames being seen coming from the area. 

The Dade County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. 

We will update this story as information becomes available. 

