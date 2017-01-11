Dave Chappelle returning to Chattanooga on Feb. 4

Comedian, Dave Chappelle will be returning to the Scenic City and the Tivoli Theater on February 4.

Chappelle is most known for his sketch comedy TV show on Comedy Central in "Chappelle Show". He has also starred in movies like "Half Baked", "Nutty Professor", and "Undercover Brother" In 2016, Netflix announced that Chappelle will be having three comedy specials.

According to Tivoli Theater's website, the comedy show is a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED show. Please leave your phones in your cars or at home. Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat down and wanding Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.

Tickets are $65.50 plus feed for the show go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m.