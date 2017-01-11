SLIDESHOW: 'Operation Temptation' leads to numerous arrest for prostitution charges

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
An operation that began in December of 2016 has led to the arrests of numerous individuals for various prostitution charges.
Bradley County Sheriff's Office says during the first phase of the operation, one of the incidents involved two people who were found with drugs and possession of a stolen vehicle from Missouri. Including with the finding of the drugs and the stolen vehicle, one of the two was a male that undercover deputies observed drive a woman to a motel, which the investigation revealed as the female's pimp.
The Sheriff's Office says in a later phase of the same operation was coordinated in January which resulted in thirteen arrests in prostitution activity and/or drug charges. Police say during the operation, numerous suspects offered to exchange drugs for sexual favors, not just money.
The entire operation resulted in the confiscation of approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine, 10 of marijuana, 80 assorted medication pills, six grams of crack-cocaine, and four grams of MDMA (ecstasy). Deputies also confiscated one gun, five vehicles, and over $3000 in currency.
Suspects who were arrested and charged for their responsibility in prostitution activity include; eight people for Prostitution, eight people for Patronizing Prostitution, four people for Solicitation of Prostitution, and one person for “Promotion of Prostitution.” Twelve out of the twenty-one people arrested for their activities in prostitution also face additional drug-offense charges. Two additional arrests were made during the operation for a person wanted on a Hamilton County criminal warrant and another person who was charged with Criminal Impersonation.
- Derwin Pershun Mosbey, 28, from Cordova, TN (Promotion of Prostitution, Possession of Stolen Property over $1,000, Schedule I for Resale, Schedule II for Resale, Schedule IV for Resale, and Schedule VI for Resale)
- London Rene Pierce, 19, from Memphis, TN (Prostitution, Possession of Stolen Property over $1,000, Schedule I for Resale, Schedule II for Resale, Schedule IV for Resale, and Schedule VI for Resale)
- Jerome Arthur Uffner, 55, from Marietta, GA (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- Thomas Adam Franklin, 35. from Cleveland, TN (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- Cameron Megail High, 22, from Cleveland, TN (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- Dean Wilson, 52, from Chattanooga, TN (Solicitation of Prostitution)
- Tineisha Norelle Wilkes, 25, from Riverdale, GA (Prostitution)
- Adrianna Bronte-Nicole Jones, 22, from Allen, TX (Prostitution and Possession of Schedule IV)
- Ashley Marie Negron, 24, from Dayton, TN (Prostitution)
- Kenneth Dale Roberts. 58, from Ringgold, GA (Patronizing Prostitution and Delivery of Methamphetamine)
- Gary Claude Hilliard, 51, from McDonald, TN (Patronizing Prostitution and Delivery of Schedule VI)
- Christopher John-Melvin Rogers, 38, from Lake City, FL (Patronizing Prostitution, Delivery of Methamphetamine, and Delivery of Schedule VI)
- Jonathan Allen Torbett, 38, from Delano, TN (Patronizing Prostitution, Delivery of Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia)
- Steven Edward Turner, Jr., 25, from Cleveland, TN (Patronizing Prostitution, Possession of Legend Drugs, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia)
- David Wayne Jaynes, 28, from Cleveland, TN (Prostitution)
- Nathan Jackson Thorpe, 32, from Cleveland, TN (Patronizing Prostitution)
- Elise Victoria Wiley, 21, from Cleveland, TN (Prostitution)
- Dusty Lee-Ray Scott, 34, from Rossville, GA (Patronizing Prostitution, Prohibited Weapon, Delivery of Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia)
- Tamiko Leeshay Anderson, 21, from Chattanooga, TN (Prostitution, Possession of Schedule IV, and Possession of Schedule VI)
- Danielle Tierra Hubbard, 21, from Chattanooga, TN (Prostitution, Possession of Schedule II, and Possession of Schedule VI)
- Jonathan Scott Culpepper, 38, from East Ridge, TN (Patronizing Prostitution, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Schedule VI, and Drug Paraphernalia)
- O’Brian Dashon Smith, 55, from Cleveland, TN (Criminal Impersonation)
- Jessica Holiday, 30 (Outstanding criminal warrant from Hamilton County, TN)