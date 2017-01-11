President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference

BY CHUCK TODD, MARK MURRAY and CARRIE DANN, NBC News

First Read is a morning briefing from Meet the Press and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

(NBC News) - Here are 10 questions for President-elect Donald Trump:

Today is set to be the busiest day in American politics since last November's presidential election -- with three Senate confirmation hearings and President-elect Donald Trump's news conference. It's also one of the most uncertain moments we can remember in politics -- with last night's revelations about Trump and Russia. But we start with that newser, which is Trump's first formal one since July 27, 2016 (when he said, "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing").

Here are 10 questions that we'd ask Trump:

RUSSIA

1. After the intelligence briefing you received on Friday, you and your team released statements, fired off tweets, and conducted interviews -- but never once condemned Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Why give Russia and Vladimir Putin a pass? And why more outrage directed at the victim (the DNC, John Podesta) than the perpetrator (Russia).

2. In the year and a half that you've either been running for office or been president-elect, you've criticized numerous Republicans, Democrats, and members of the media. But you've never once criticized Putin. Why not?

3. You've said that Russia's interference didn't impact the result of the election. But you eagerly cited WikiLeaks revelations against Hillary Clinton and her team in the final weeks of the campaign, saying things like, "Boy, I love reading those WikiLeaks" and "This WikiLeaks is like a treasure trove." If they didn't impact the election, why were you citing them on the campaign trail?

TRUMP'S BUSINESS/CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

4. How can you ensure Americans that you're not violating the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which states that no person holding federal office can receive a fee or profit from a foreign government or entity -- especially when foreign governments are already booking rooms and space in the DC hotel you and your family own?

HEALTH CARE

5. Do you side with Republican lawmakers who believe that any effort to repeal President Obama's health-care law must immediately have replacement language in place? Or do you side with those who believe that you can delay or postpone the replacement?

ON WALL STREET

6. On the campaign trail, you railed against Hillary Clinton for her ties to Wall Street and Goldman Sachs. But your pick to head the Treasury Department worked at Goldman. So did your White House strategist, Steve Bannon. Gary Cohn, the president of Goldman Sachs, is set to be your top economic-policy adviser. Why shouldn't Americans, especially those who hail from working-class America, believe your administration is in the pocket of Wall Street?

CABINET

7. You lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, and your Electoral College victory was one of the narrowest in U.S. history. Given that, why haven't you put a Democratic politician in your cabinet to help unify the country? Also, your cabinet has less diversity than Bill Clinton's in 1993, George W. Bush's in 2001, and Barack Obama's in 2009. Why not have a cabinet that looks more like America?

MUSLIM BAN

8. Once and for all, do you support a ban against Muslims entering the United States to combat terrorism? And if so, how would you administer that?

PLANNED PARENTHOOD

9. Do you support efforts to repeal funding for Planned Parenthood?

APOLOGY TO OBAMA?

10. Since winning the election, you have had kinder words for President Obama. Given that, do you once and for all apologize for being one of the leading voices in the effort doubting that he was born in the United States?