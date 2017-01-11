WATCH LIVE: Realtors host forum with Chattanooga Mayoral candida - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: Realtors host forum with Chattanooga Mayoral candidates

By Sami Kincaid, Producer
Wednesday, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, there will be a Candidate Forum with the Chattanooga Mayor. Also happening tomorrow, there will be a  Candidate Forum with Chattanooga's City Council from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Both of these forums will be taking place at the Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors in the GCAR Education Room. Which could be found at 2963 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Both Forums are open only for GCAR members and the media. However, the forums will be livestreamed here: https://livestream.com/gcaronline

Founded in 1912, the Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors is “The Voice of Real Estate in Greater Chattanooga.” The Association is a regional organization with more than 1,500 members and is one of more than 1,400 local boards and associations of Realtors nationwide that comprise the National Association of Realtors. The Greater Chattanooga Association of Realtors services Hamilton and Sequatchie Counties in Southeast Tennessee and Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties in Northwest Georgia. For more information, visit www.GCAR.net.

