A-Z: Baby name experts predict the top 100 names of 2017

(NBC News) - From Alden to Zinnia, here are the names that Nameberry experts think should be on every parent's short list today

If the 2017 parent were limited to only 100 possible baby names, what should they be? Which names strike that perfect balance of being supremely stylish but not trendy, distinctive yet not weird, creative yet down-to-earth?

We've whittled down the thousands of possibilities to the elite 100 best baby names that are most emblematic of our times while also being timeless and forward-facing. The names here are perfect for a 2017 baby yet will serve him or her well into the turn of the next century (now there's an amazing thought).

Of course, there are hundreds of other awesome baby names that potentially fit these criteria. But these are our picks for the very best of the best right now, and why.