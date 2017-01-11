A-Z: Baby name experts predict the top 100 names of 2017

(NBC News) - From Alden to Zinnia, here are the names that Nameberry experts think should be on every parent's short list today
If the 2017 parent were limited to only 100 possible baby names, what should they be? Which names strike that perfect balance of being supremely stylish but not trendy, distinctive yet not weird, creative yet down-to-earth?
We've whittled down the thousands of possibilities to the elite 100 best baby names that are most emblematic of our times while also being timeless and forward-facing. The names here are perfect for a 2017 baby yet will serve him or her well into the turn of the next century (now there's an amazing thought).
Of course, there are hundreds of other awesome baby names that potentially fit these criteria. But these are our picks for the very best of the best right now, and why.
- Alden: May unseat the popular Aiden, thanks to actor Ehrenreich, the new Han in Star Wars
- Amity: Friendly update for Hope and Faith
- Amos: A Biblical boy that could follow the newly successful Abel
- Araminta: British classic fresher than Arabella
- Arcadia: Heavenly name for the optimistic
- Archer: Fresher than Hunter, cooler than Arthur
- Arrow: Its aim is true
- Ash: Cool short form of Ashton or Asher, or full name on its own
- Astrid: Scandi import with lots of style
- Auden: Poetic surname chosen by Kelsey Grammer for baby #
- Aviva: Vivacious palindromic choice
- Baxter: Could Bax be the new Max?
- Bea Beatrice or Beatrix: Short form that stands alone
- Benno: Ancient saints’ name makes Ben special
- Birdie: Nature name taking flight
- Booker:African-American hero name with literary and musical association
- Bowie: The late idol inspiring baby namers
- Briar: New unisex nature name in the Top 000
- Calliope: Love child of Cadence and Penelope
- Cassius: Ancient Roman name that couldn't be cooler
- Celeste: Ladylike name with heavenly associations
- Clara: Clearly the most stylish Claire-related name today
- Clark: Old-time heartthrob and superhero returns
- Corin: The Bard gave us this distinctive yet straightforward boys' name
- Cressida: Posh British possibility with a Shakespearean pedigree
- Cyrus: Celeb choice with historic Eastern roots
- Daisy: Perennially-fresh and charming flower name
- Dashiell: Literary name with lots of dash
- Delphine: Chic French twist on floral name
- Dylan: Rebel poet name turned modern classic
- Echo: Three trends -- mythological, o-ending word name -- in one modern choice
- Eliza: Classic revival keeps gathering steam
- Ember: Emma meets Amber
- Emilia: Khaleesi gone classic
- Esme: With love and….more love
- Esther: Biblical heroine name weds ancient and feminist appeal
- Felicity: Rogue One star Felicity Jones adds strength to this frilly name
- Felix: Ancient saint turned cartoon cat turned happy modern baby name
- Fiona: Romantic Scottish favorite moving on from Shrek
- Forrest: Nature name with buttoned-down appeal
- Frank: Frank Ocean updates this name from the Sinatra era
- Frankie: Boyish nickname hot for girls
- Geneva: Swiss place name destination
- Gideon: Biblical boy name on the rise
- Goldie: One name that's both rich and fun
- Greer: Tailored Hollywood name, fresher than Harlow or Sloane
- Gus: Friendly, informal Gus is the new Max
- Indigo: Bright blue unisex baby name
- Ines/Inez: Spanish-inflected variation of Agnes with starry new gloss
- Iris: Elegant floral that’s also the name of the goddess of the rainbow
- Isadora: The new Isa girls’ name in town
- Keziah: Biblical name that feels sleek and modern
- Lachlan: Scottish choice finding wider favor
- Lark: Bird name that sings sweetly in the middle
- Lionel:Jazzy name with stylish leonine associations
- Louise: This year's nominee for how can it NOT be in the Top 000?
- Loxley: Popping on Pinterest
- Loyal: Virtue name that works for boys and girls
- Lucian: Attractive male spin on the popular Lucy and Lucia
- Lula: Vintage girls’ name on the upswing, and Liv Tyler's new daughter
- Lux: As simple as it is luxurious
- Marguerite: Cooler than Margaret, more classic than Margo
- McCoy: The new Miles
- Mirabelle: The new Isabelle
- Monty: British favorite still fresh here
- Osiris: Name from Egyptian mythology that feel powerful today
- Otis: Bluesy choice that's the epitome of cool
- Otto: Newest old O name for boys
- Ozzie: Adorable O nickname for Ozias, Oswald, etc Oz works too
- Pearl: The most stylish middle name of the moment
- Persephone: Now that Penelope is a Top 00 hottie, Persephone is rising
- Posey: Sweet update on Poppy and Rosie
- Quincy: Unusual Presidential choice that works for boys and girls
- Ray: Sleek, simple name right for both genders
- Reeve: A successor to celebrity surname name Reese
- Remy: French, simple, delicious for either sex
- Reuben: Hot Biblical boy name
- Roman: Celebrity favorite with noble pedigree
- Rosamund: Elegant rose family member
- Ruth: Rich Biblical name finding new fans
- Sadie: The fastest-rising girl name on Nameberry
- Sage: A unisex name marrying wisdom and the natural world
- Sasha: Unisex name re-embraced for boys
- Saskia: Dutch treat with artistic vibe
- Sayer: More eloquent than Sawyer
- Simone: Gold medalist times two
- Snow: Fresh, winter white choice
- Soleil: Sunny French name shining here
- Sybil: A not-done Downton Abbey name
- Sylvie: Sweet French-accented choice
- Tallulah: Dramatic name favored by celebrities, but still distinctive in the real world
- Thea: Newcomer to the Top 000 that feels both classic and modern
- Thor: Powerful superhero choice
- Vera: Fresher than Cora or Ava
- Wilder: Prepster name with an outdoorsy vibe
- Winnie: Winning nickname-name finding new fans, including Jimmy Fallon
- Winston: Churchill makes it a hero name, but Winston feels wearable for a child, too
- Yara: Spanish favorite slowly being discovered by the wider world
- Zelda: New series based on the life of Zelda Fitzgerald debuts on Amazon early this year
- Zinnia: Exotic floral choice