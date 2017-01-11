Warm, cloudy, spotty showers

Good Wednesday. This morning expect wet roads and patchy areas of fog as you head out the door. It is also a much warmer start to the day with temps in the low 50s. Some light showers will remain on and off through the morning. This afternoon we will be primarily just warm and cloudy, though a stray sprinkle or two may still pop up. Highs will climb into the low 60s, WAY above the average high of 50 degrees.

We will warm even further Thursday. Temps will range from 53 in the morning to a whopping 68 in the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy, and 1 or 2 sprinkles could pop up through the day.

Sunshine will be scarce the rest of the week and through the weekend. Warm and cloudy weather, however, will be in abundance. At least through Monday we can expect lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and cloudy skies with only a sparse shower here and there.

Even with temps 15-20 degrees above average, I don't think we will break any temperature records. To do that, we would have to climb into the low to mid 70s, and that doesn't look like it will happen.

