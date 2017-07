UPDATE: Cleveland Utilities tells Channel 3 that the power has been restored as of 3 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland Utilities is currently reporting a widespread power outage southeast of downtown Cleveland.

Crews are working to restore service, but there is no time frame for when power will be back on. Over 500 customers are currently impacted as of 2 a.m.

No word on the cause of the outage at this time.

