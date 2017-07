Most people celebrate the new year with a party or a resolution, but an English snooker club pulled off one of the most elaborate trick shots ever caught on camera.

The people at All Stars Bristol spent a whole night setting up the trick, which has a ball go down a flight of stairs, before triggering a sequence of events across nine tables with a golf ball eventually ending up in a hole at the club's bar.

The trick shot took 2-minutes from beginning to end.

The video has already had over one million views on Facebook since Sunday.