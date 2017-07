Any parents who are behind on child support can take advantage of a week-long county program later this month — without fear of arrest. It's all because of Amnesty Week.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court's child support division is offering an Amnesty Week from January 23rd to the 27th at 1211 E. Main St..

The week aims to get outstanding warrants dismissed by creating a repayment plan.

Parents will also have access to potential employers and local nonprofits, and they can leave without being taken into custody.