A Dalton man was killed in a vehicle crash in Gilmer County, Monday evening.

Georgia State Patrol says around 5 p.m., a 2004 Chevy Venture was traveling east on GA 282 negotiating a right curve. The driver, Argimiro Granados, 55, lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled across the westbound lane, onto the north shoulder down an embankment. The vehicle began overturning as it stuck a utility pole.

Granados was pronounced deceased on scene. A passenger in the car was injured and transported to Hamilton Medical in Dalton.