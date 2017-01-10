Report: Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough suffered broken bone in leg

NBC SPORTS - Ask some (most?) Alabama fans, they’d say their beloved Crimson Tide suffered a handful of bad breaks in the form of penalties and “rub” plays in the title game loss to Clemson Monday night. One player, though, suffered a literal break.

Reportedly.

On a second-down carry late in the third quarter, Bo Scarbrough went down with an injury to his right leg and didn’t return. As it turns out, there was a pretty good reason why the running back was sidelined for the remainder of the instant classic.

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough suffered a broken bone in his lower right leg in last night's game, per @ClowESPN. pic.twitter.com/vCKdssCSuw — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Scarbrough’s injury was a pivotal moment in the game, though, as, following a 68-yard touchdown pass two plays after the injury put the Tide up 24-14 , they punted on each of their next three possessions at the end of drives that lasted four, three and three plays. During that span, the Tigers scored a pair of touchdowns to take their first lead of the game.

After the injury to Scarbrough, who led the Tide with 93 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, ‘Bama was outscored 21-7.

While the school has yet to confirm the injury or its extent, the early word is that the rising redshirt junior, if he doesn’t unexpectedly leave early for the NFL, would be ready for the start of spring practice in a couple of months.