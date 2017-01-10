Carl Edwards leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, will not compete in 2017

NBC SPORTS - Carl Edwards will leave Joe Gibbs Racing and not compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2017, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NBC Sports but requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Foxsports.com first reported the story.

Daniel Suarez is expected to be announced as Edwards’ replacement at a 10 a.m. press conference Wednesday at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Edwards, 37, completed his 12th full-time Cup season last year, placing fourth in the standings after a late-race wreck in in the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Edwards earned his spot in the championship finale by winning at Texas two weeks before the season finale.

Edwards has 28 career series wins and 220 top-10s in 445 career starts. He finished second in the championship twice, most notably in 2011 when he lost the championship to Tony Stewart on a tiebreaker.

Edwards has competed in NASCAR’s top series since 2004 when he moved up to Roush Fenway Racing’s Cup program with 13 races left in the season. He finished 10th in his Cup debut Aug. 22, 2004, at Michigan International Speedway.

Suarez, who celebrated his 25th birthday Saturday, won the Xfinity championship this past season for Joe Gibbs Racing. Suarez scored three wins in his second full season in the series. He was scheduled to have competed in the series again this year until Edwards’ decision to not drive this season.