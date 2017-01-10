Holiday Twinkies, Palmer Candy recalled over Salmonella concerns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Holiday Twinkies, Palmer Candy recalled over Salmonella concerns

(NBC News) - Hostess Brands and Palmer Candy Company have recalled holiday-themed sweets over concern the desserts may be contaminated with the harmful Salmonella bacteria.

Hostess Brands recalled its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies in response to Blommer Chocolate Company’s recall of its confectionery coating, which contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products. 

The milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products were also in sweets distributed by Palmer Candy Company, which, like Hostess, issued a voluntary recall as a precaution.

Testing has shown no Salmonella in the milk confectionery coating supplied to Hostess and Palmer Candy. No illnesses have been reported.

The only Hostess product affected by the recall is the Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies. For further details about the recall, visit the FDA recall page.

Palmer Candy Company customer service can be reached at 712-258-5543.

Hostess Brands customer service can be reached at 1-800-483-7253.

