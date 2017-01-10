Suspect in previous shooting ends up shot

A Monday night shooting left the victim unconscious and in serious condition.

Chattanooga police responded to the Mapco convenience store at 6200 Lee Highway for a report of an unconscious person.

While police were headed there, officers were also dispatched to Inn Town Suites, located at 5730 Lee Highway, for a call of shots fired.

Police found Joshua Eaker, 28, who was unconscious, at the Mapco and later determined the shooting happened at the nearby Inn Town Suites.

Eaker was transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.

Police identified the suspect’s vehicle as a light blue Toyota pickup truck.

Police also notified the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that the victim is the suspect in their investigation of a January 2nd shooting on Cummings Highway .

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating all actionable leads

Police ask that if you have any information on this incident, call police immediately at 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.