Warming, rain showers headed our way

Good Tuesday. Warm, wet weather will be on tap for the rest of the week followed by a nice, spring-like weekend.

Today we will continue our warm up. We will have a seasonably cool high of 50 degrees this afternoon. Skies will be cloudy ahead of an approaching front. Those clouds will begin to produce spotty rain showers this evening, then heavier rain will push in as the front moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. The rain will slacken up through the day Wednesday, but we will see clouds with isolated showers on and off all day. Don't expect much of a cool down tonight. the low will drop about 3 degrees to 47 by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon, even with the clouds and rain, we will manage a warm high of 63.

We may see a few remnant showers Thursday and Friday with the temps staying well above average. Thursday we will climb to a whopping 67. Friday we will get to 63. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s both days.

The weekend looks great. We will have some clouds, but the rain chance is less than 20% both days. Meanwhile, temps will make it feel like spring. Lows will be in the low 50s, and highs in the low 60s this weekend.

David Karnes

TUESDAY: